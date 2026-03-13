Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Starting sans Garland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sanders will start Friday's game against the Bulls, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Darius Garland (toe) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Sanders will get the starting nod. As a starter this season (15 games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
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