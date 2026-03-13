Kobe Sanders News: Starting sans Garland
Sanders will start Friday's game against the Bulls, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Darius Garland (toe) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Sanders will get the starting nod. As a starter this season (15 games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.
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