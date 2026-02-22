Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Sanders will start Sunday's game against the Magic.

Sanders will start Sunday's contest due to John Collins (head) being out of the lineup. Sanders has seen a declining role over the last six games, culminating in two consecutive games where he did not see the floor. He will get a chance to reinstate himself in the rotation Sunday.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
