Kobe Sanders News: Starting Sunday
Sanders will start Sunday's game against the Magic.
Sanders will start Sunday's contest due to John Collins (head) being out of the lineup. Sanders has seen a declining role over the last six games, culminating in two consecutive games where he did not see the floor. He will get a chance to reinstate himself in the rotation Sunday.
