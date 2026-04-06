Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Strong showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sanders supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and four steals over 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 win over the Kings.

It's only the third time in his last 12 games (one start) that Sanders has scored in double digits, but the three made three-pointers tied his career high. The rookie forward is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals in 15.0 minutes during that 12-game stretch as he struggles to maintain a consistent role in the Clippers' rotation.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
69 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
76 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
76 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
77 days ago