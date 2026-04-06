Kobe Sanders News: Strong showing off bench
Sanders supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and four steals over 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 win over the Kings.
It's only the third time in his last 12 games (one start) that Sanders has scored in double digits, but the three made three-pointers tied his career high. The rookie forward is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals in 15.0 minutes during that 12-game stretch as he struggles to maintain a consistent role in the Clippers' rotation.
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