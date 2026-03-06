Kobe Stewart News: Leads offense Friday

Stewart posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal during 38 minutes in Friday's 116-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Stewart took advantage of a major increase in playing time to lead his squad in scoring against the Capitanes. Additionally, he achieved a season-high mark of 24 points and boosted his season average to 7.4 points per contest. He'll look to become a consistent contributor after making five starts in his last six games.