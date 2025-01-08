Fantasy Basketball
Kok Yat headshot

Kok Yat News: Held scoreless in limited time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 6:31pm

Yat was scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound in three minutes in Tuesday's 112-101 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Yat has yet to make much of an impact this G League season, playing in just over three minutes Tuesday while again being held scoreless. Yat has appeared in nine G League contests this year, averaging 2.9 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest.

Kok Yat
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
