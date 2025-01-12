Kok Yat News: Leads bench in scoring in loss

Yat posted eight points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound over nine minutes in Saturday's 132-113 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Yat didn't cross the double-digit minute total, but made the most of his time on the floor by leading all Wolves bench players in scoring and coming up two points short of reaching double figures. Yat has appeared in 10 G League outings this season, averaging 3.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest.