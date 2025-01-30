Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kok Yat headshot

Kok Yat News: Reaches double figures off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Yat notched 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to Maine.

Yat recorded the lowest minute total of any Iowa player Wednesday, but made his mark in his time on the floor while ending as one of six Wolves with a double-digit point total. Yat has averaged 16 outings this season, averaging 3.8 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest.

Kok Yat
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now