Kok Yat News: Reaches double figures off bench

Yat notched 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to Maine.

Yat recorded the lowest minute total of any Iowa player Wednesday, but made his mark in his time on the floor while ending as one of six Wolves with a double-digit point total. Yat has averaged 16 outings this season, averaging 3.8 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest.