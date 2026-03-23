Kon Knueppel Injury: Probable vs. Kings
Knueppel is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to lower-back soreness.
Knueppel has been a steady presence for the Hornets in March, but he's evidently dealing with a minor back issue. He's expected to be able to play through the injury, barring any type of setback leading up to game time.
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