Kon Knueppel News: Another strong line
Knueppel registered 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 victory over the Hawks.
The Hornets are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 10 of their last 11 games. Knueppel has been a key reason for that, posting averages of 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 three-pointers on 48.5 percent shooting in that span.
