Kon Knueppel News: Another strong line
Knueppel closed Wednesday's 118-89 victory over Boston with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 31 minutes.
Knueppel continues to make a strong case for the Rookie of the Year Award. The Hornets are surging and will like their chances of securing a spot in the postseason. Over his last eight games, Knueppel has averaged 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.1 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes per contest.
