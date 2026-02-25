Kon Knueppel headshot

Kon Knueppel News: Becomes 1st to 200 threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Knueppel finished Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls with 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes.

Knueppel's remarkable rookie campaign continues as the 4th overall pick became the fastest player ever to reach 200 made threes in the win over the Bulls. He was very efficient from the field on his way to 21 points in only 23 minutes. He's averaging 27.3 points per game over his last three. Knueppel has now made more than one triple in nine consecutive games, while also recording at least one steal in five straight as well.

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kon Knueppel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kon Knueppel See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago