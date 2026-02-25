Kon Knueppel News: Becomes 1st to 200 threes
Knueppel finished Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls with 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes.
Knueppel's remarkable rookie campaign continues as the 4th overall pick became the fastest player ever to reach 200 made threes in the win over the Bulls. He was very efficient from the field on his way to 21 points in only 23 minutes. He's averaging 27.3 points per game over his last three. Knueppel has now made more than one triple in nine consecutive games, while also recording at least one steal in five straight as well.
