Kon Knueppel headshot

Kon Knueppel News: Drains seven triples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Knueppel logged 33 points (11-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during the Hornets' 118-113 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

The No. 4 overall pick paced the Hornets on offense during Friday's loss, tallying 27 of his game-high 33 points between the second and third quarters. It was the third time this season that Knueppel connected on seven triples in a game, and he was one shy from tying a career high that he set against the Mavericks on Jan. 29. He should operate in an elevated role against the Wizards on Sunday, as that will be the last game Miles Bridges will be forced to while serving a four-game suspension.

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
