Kon Knueppel News: Drills eight treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Knueppel ended with 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-12 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 win over the Pacers.

Knueppel put on a shooting display Thursday evening and tied the best mark of his young NBA career by knocking down eight threes, which is something he also accomplished Jan. 29 against Dallas. Following this impressive performance from deep, the Duke product now holds the NBA record for most made threes in a season by a rookie with 207. Knueppel has put up 20-plus points in four straight games and has shown no sign of slowing down.

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
