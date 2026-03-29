Kon Knueppel News: Goes 1-for-6 from distance

Knueppel recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 loss to the Celtics.

Knueppel has been struggling from distance over the past two games, going just 4-for-16 from three-point territory. However, he'll have an excellent chance of snapping out of his mini-slump Tuesday with a favorable matchup against the Nets in Brooklyn.