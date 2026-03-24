Kon Knueppel News: Good to go Tuesday
Knueppel (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
As expected, Knueppel will shake off his probable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up against the injury-plagued Kings. The rookie first-rounder is coming off a lackluster shooting performance in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies and will look to bounce back Tuesday. Over 10 March appearances, he has averaged 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 triples in 29.9 minutes per contest.
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