Kon Knueppel headshot

Kon Knueppel News: Makes NBA history Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 6:34pm

Knueppel registered 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during the Hornets' 114-103 win over the Knicks on Thursday.

It was another strong performance out of the ROTY favorite, who connected on at least six triples for the ninth time this season and finished two assists short from registering the first triple-double of his NBA career. Knueppel third three-pointer of the game was his 250th of the season, making him the only player age 22 or younger in NBA history to connect on 250 three-pointers in a season. The 20-year-old Duke product has been a key piece to the Hornets' resurgence this season, and since the All-Star break he has averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.9 threes and 0.8 steals over 29.7 minutes per game.

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
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