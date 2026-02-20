Kon Knueppel headshot

Kon Knueppel News: Notches 15 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:44am

Knueppel closed with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets.

This was a quiet game by Knueppel's standards, and that goes to show how impressive he's been during his rookie season. Through 55 games, he's on pace to return fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.4 three-pointers.

