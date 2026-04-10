Kon Knueppel News: Poor shooting performance

Knueppel closed Friday's 118-100 loss to the Pistons with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes.

Knueppel remains in a tight race with Cooper Flagg to see who will win the Rookie of the Year award, but it's safe to say the former Duke sharpshooter has cooled off lately. Knueppel has failed to reach the 15-point mark in three straight games and in six of his last eight. Furthermore, Knueppel has been limited to two or fewer three-pointers made four times during that eight-game stretch. That's below-average for the rookie, who's shooting north of 42.5 percent from deep this season on nearly 8.0 attempts per game.