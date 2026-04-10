Kon Knueppel News: Poor shooting performance
Knueppel closed Friday's 118-100 loss to the Pistons with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes.
Knueppel remains in a tight race with Cooper Flagg to see who will win the Rookie of the Year award, but it's safe to say the former Duke sharpshooter has cooled off lately. Knueppel has failed to reach the 15-point mark in three straight games and in six of his last eight. Furthermore, Knueppel has been limited to two or fewer three-pointers made four times during that eight-game stretch. That's below-average for the rookie, who's shooting north of 42.5 percent from deep this season on nearly 8.0 attempts per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kon Knueppel See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kon Knueppel See More