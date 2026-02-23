Kon Knueppel headshot

Kon Knueppel News: Pours in 28 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Knueppel produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 victory over Washington.

Knueppel stayed red-hot from beyond the arc Sunday against the Wizards, knocking down five of nine three-point attempts and maintaining his league lead with 198 made threes this season. The No. 4 overall pick also tied Stephen Curry for the most games by a rookie with at least 25 points and five threes, reaching nine such games and continuing what has been a remarkable debut campaign. Over his last 10 games, the 20-year-old forward is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 threes, 3.2 assists and 0.7 steals across 33.5 minutes per contest.

