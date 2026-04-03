Kon Knueppel News: Scores 20 points with three treys
Knueppel accumulated 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 129-108 win over the Pacers.
Knueppel has been shooting the lights out over the past two games, compiling a total of 40 points and seven triples on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 7-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc. He'll look to keep the hot shooting going Sunday in Minnesota.
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