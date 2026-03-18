Kon Knueppel News: Scores 22 points in win

Knueppel had 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 victory over Miami.

Knueppel didn't have his best shooting performance from deep, but the rookie has shown he's more than just a spot-up shooter and has found ways to remain relevant on offense. Knueppel has drained multiple threes in seven games in a row while reaching the 20-point mark five times over that stretch. In those seven contests, the former Duke star is averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range.