Kon Knueppel headshot

Kon Knueppel News: Stays hot for Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Knueppel totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento.

Knueppel continues to bolster his case in the Rookie of the Year Award race. The Hornets improved to 34-33 with this win, and Knueppel has been hot with 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.0 three-pointers over his last eight games.

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kon Knueppel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kon Knueppel See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 3
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago