Kon Knueppel News: Stays hot for Charlotte
Knueppel totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento.
Knueppel continues to bolster his case in the Rookie of the Year Award race. The Hornets improved to 34-33 with this win, and Knueppel has been hot with 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.0 three-pointers over his last eight games.
