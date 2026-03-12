Kon Knueppel News: Stays hot for Charlotte

Knueppel totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 win over Sacramento.

Knueppel continues to bolster his case in the Rookie of the Year Award race. The Hornets improved to 34-33 with this win, and Knueppel has been hot with 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.0 three-pointers over his last eight games.