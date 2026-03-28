Kon Knueppel News: Tallies another double-double

Knueppel registered 11 points (3-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Philadelphia.

That's now consecutive double-doubles for the rookie first-rounder and six on the campaign. Knueppel has scored in double figures in all but one of his past seven appearances, during which he's averaged 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game.