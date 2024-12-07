Kris Dunn Injury: Dealing with illness

Dunn is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to an illness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Dunn has been a regular starter for the Clippers this season, and his potential absence could pose a problem for the team since James Harden (groin) is also questionable. Dunn has started in 13 of his 24 regular-season appearances this season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. If he can't go Sunday, then Amir Coffey, Kevin Porter and Bones Hyland would be in line to see more minutes in the backcourt.