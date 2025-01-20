Fantasy Basketball
Kris Dunn Injury: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Dunn (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Bulls, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Dunn entered Monday night questionable with a knee injury, but will suit up for the Clippers, who will be without Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) and Ivica Zubac (eye). Dunn is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks over 22.8 minutes this season.

