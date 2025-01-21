Fantasy Basketball
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn Injury: Iffy against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Dunn is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics due to left knee soreness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Dunn entered the starting lineup Monday with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, With Leonard, Ivica Zubac (eye), James Harden (groin), Nicolas Batum (finger) and Norman Powell (back) all either out or questionable, the Clippers could be severely short-handed against Boston.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
