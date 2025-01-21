Kris Dunn Injury: Iffy against Boston

Dunn is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics due to left knee soreness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Dunn entered the starting lineup Monday with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, With Leonard, Ivica Zubac (eye), James Harden (groin), Nicolas Batum (finger) and Norman Powell (back) all either out or questionable, the Clippers could be severely short-handed against Boston.