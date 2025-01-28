Fantasy Basketball
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 3:38pm

Dunn (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dunn will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to left knee injury management, and while he didn't travel with the team for the start of the road trip, he could rejoin them on the road against the Hornets on Friday. With Dunn sidelined, Kevin Porter and Terance Mann could see a bump in minutes.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
