Kris Dunn Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Dunn (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dunn will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to left knee injury management, and while he didn't travel with the team for the start of the road trip, he could rejoin them on the road against the Hornets on Friday. With Dunn sidelined, Kevin Porter and Terance Mann could see a bump in minutes.