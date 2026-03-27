Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Another two-steal performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Dunn produced two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over Indiana.

Dun continues to produce on the defensive end, having now recorded at least two steals in five straight games. However, the rest of his numbers have been less than ideal, averaging just 4.2 points and 3.2 assists per game during that span. As has been the case for the majority of his career, Dunn should be considered nothing more than a steals specialist.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
39 days ago