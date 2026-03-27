Kris Dunn News: Another two-steal performance
Dunn produced two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over Indiana.
Dun continues to produce on the defensive end, having now recorded at least two steals in five straight games. However, the rest of his numbers have been less than ideal, averaging just 4.2 points and 3.2 assists per game during that span. As has been the case for the majority of his career, Dunn should be considered nothing more than a steals specialist.
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