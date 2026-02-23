Kris Dunn News: Continues to collect steals
Dunn chipped in seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.
Dunn remains a steady source of swipes without a whole lot else to be excited about in the box score. Over his last 12 appearances, the veteran guard has averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest.
