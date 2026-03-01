Kris Dunn News: Doesn't return Sunday
Dunn left Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent head injury and did not return.
Dunn exited the game for the locker room in the fourth quarter after appearing to get hit in the head by an inadvertent elbow, and he did not return. It should be noted that the game was all but over when Dunn exited and head coach Tyronn Lue stated postgame that Dunn was "good" following the injury, so it does not appear to be a concern going forward.
