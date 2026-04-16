Kris Dunn News: Fares well in loss

Dunn contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors.

With Los Angeles' season coming to an end, Dunn will be able to hold his head high. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games with 68 starts, posting averages of 7.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per contest.