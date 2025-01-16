Kris Dunn News: Goes scoreless off bench

Dunn finished Wednesday's 126-67 victory over the Nets with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 13 minutes.

Dunn came off the bench for the first time since Nov. 11, and he wasn't effective in what turned out to be a historical blowout since he went scoreless across 13 minutes. His role in the rotation is uncertain going forward, though his fantasy upside will likely take a substantial hit if he doesn't start regularly.