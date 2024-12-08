Kris Dunn News: Good to go vs. Rockets
Dunn (illness) will play Sunday against Houston, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Dunn was considered questionable leading up to Sunday's tipoff, and the team has since announced that he's been given the green light to suit up. He's averaging 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 steals in his last five appearances but may be asked to take on a larger offensive role Sunday with James Harden (groin) out.
