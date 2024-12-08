Fantasy Basketball
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Good to go vs. Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Dunn (illness) will play Sunday against Houston, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Dunn was considered questionable leading up to Sunday's tipoff, and the team has since announced that he's been given the green light to suit up. He's averaging 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 steals in his last five appearances but may be asked to take on a larger offensive role Sunday with James Harden (groin) out.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
