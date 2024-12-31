Kris Dunn News: Hands out six assists

Dunn totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-113 win over the Pelicans.

This was a solid showing for Dunn in what has been a decent month for the veteran guard. Over his last 11 outings, Dunn has averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he will have when the Clippers start to incorporate Kawhi Leonard (knee).