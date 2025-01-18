Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:51pm

Dunn is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Dunn joins James Harden (illness), Norman Powell (back) and Ivica Zubac (back) on the injury report, with all four players carrying questionable tags. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Clippers could look to give their key contributors a maintenance day. Kevin Porter, Amir Coffey and Terance Mann could see increased run Sunday if the Clippers are shorthanded.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now