Kris Dunn News: Limited impact in loss
Dunn finished Thursday's 125-119 loss to the Suns with six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.
The 30-year-old has logged significant playing time behind James Harden and Norman Powell in the backcourt. Dunn has yet to play less than 18 minutes in a game through five regular-season outings. The guard has been efficient while shooting 60.9 percent from the field thus far, though he did struggle with his two-point shot Thursday. The ninth-year pro is averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 21.8 minutes per game.
