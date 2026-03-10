Kris Dunn News: Limited output in win

Dunn contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over New York.

This was a modest line for Dunn, but his offense usually comes and goes. Overall this season, Dunn ranks just outside the top-150 players in nine-category formats with 7.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.