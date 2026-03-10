Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Limited output in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:49am

Dunn contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over New York.

This was a modest line for Dunn, but his offense usually comes and goes. Overall this season, Dunn ranks just outside the top-150 players in nine-category formats with 7.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago