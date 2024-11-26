Kris Dunn News: Muted performance in loss

Dunn closed with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 126-94 loss to Boston.

Despite a quiet night offensively, Dunn fared well on the defensive side of things with three steals and a block. He's earned a decent role in the rotation, posting averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 steals in 22.9 minutes across 14 November appearances.