Kris Dunn News: Muted performance in loss
Dunn closed with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 126-94 loss to Boston.
Despite a quiet night offensively, Dunn fared well on the defensive side of things with three steals and a block. He's earned a decent role in the rotation, posting averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 steals in 22.9 minutes across 14 November appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now