Kris Dunn News: Not starting after all

Dunn will come off the bench Monday against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dunn was initially announced with the starters Monday, but the Clippers have since released an updated lineup, showing Nicolas Batum will draw the start in place of John Collins (ankle). Dunn has seen plenty of run as a reserve lately, as he logged 26 minutes Wednesday against New Orleans and 32 minutes Saturday in Dallas.