Kris Dunn News: Notches seven points

Dunn ended with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder.

James Harden suffered quad and ankle injuries late in this contest, putting his status in jeopardy for Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Dunn, along with Ben Simmons, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Norman Powell, would be candidates for increased usage if Harden misses time. In 22.1 minutes per game over his last six contests, Dunn has averaged 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.