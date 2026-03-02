Kris Dunn News: Off injury report
Dunn (head) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Dunn departed Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent head injury and did not return, but he's good to go Monday. The veteran guard has tallied at least one steal and four assists in six of his last seven outings and remains a strong streaming option for swipes and dimes.
