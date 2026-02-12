Kris Dunn News: Pops for 16 points in win

Dunn had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Rockets.

The 16 points were Dunn's third-highest total on the year. The veteran guard has averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, so Dunn remains a decent fantasy streamer for dimes and swipes.