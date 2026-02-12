Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Pops for 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:08pm

Dunn had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Rockets.

The 16 points were Dunn's third-highest total on the year. The veteran guard has averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, so Dunn remains a decent fantasy streamer for dimes and swipes.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Starts and Sits: Top Picks and Sleeper Alerts
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Starts and Sits: Top Picks and Sleeper Alerts
Author Image
Adam King
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
92 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
94 days ago