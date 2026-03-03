Kris Dunn News: Posts 16 points in victory
Dunn totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 114-101 victory over the Warriors.
Dunn's time as a viable fantasy contributor may be running out soon, as Darius Garland returned to action and will be the starter at point guard once he reaches 100 percent. Fantasy managers who depend on Dunn's production will need to pivot quickly, as productive nights from Dunn could be limited to upcoming back-to-backs.
