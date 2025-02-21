Kris Dunn News: Posts career high in defeat

Dunn produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six steals, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bucks.

Dunn recorded a career-high mark in steals Thursday, albeit in a losing effort. The 30-year-old has been fairly quiet on the offensive end of late. Over his last 10 outings (five starts), Dunn has averaged 3.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting only 39.5 percent from the field in 21.1 minutes per contest.