Kris Dunn News: Posts three steals in return

Dunn (knee) tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 122-97 loss to the Lakers.

Dunn was back in action for LA after missing the team's previous seven games due to left knee injury management and saw more playing time than either of the other two reserve guards in head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation, Kevin Porter (13 minutes) and Terance Mann (12 minutes). Though he's shooting just 41.8 percent from the field this season, Dunn's ability to serve as a secondary ballhandler and wreak havoc on the defensive end should allow him to maintain a steady role on the second unit. However, he'll likely struggle to carve out enough playing time to profile as anything more than a streaming option in deeper fantasy leagues for steals and assists on lighter game days.