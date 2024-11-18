Kris Dunn News: Productive as starter Sunday

Dunn finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 win over the Jazz.

Dunn started for the third game in a row and delivered another solid showing, scoring in double digits and chipping in across the board while logging 25 minutes. Dunn is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game since moving to the first unit, and there are no signs of him returning to a bench role any time soon, so the uptick in his fantasy value should be noticeable compared to the beginning of the season.