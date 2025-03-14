Kris Dunn News: Rare scoreless outing Friday

Dunn amassed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 121-98 win over the Hawks.

Dunn was held scoreless for the first time since the Jan. 19 win over the Lakers. Although the veteran swingman has started each of his last 13 outings post-All-Star break, Dunn has averaged just 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocks in 28.6 minutes during this span and doesn't have a big role offensively while James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are healthy.