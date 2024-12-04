Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Records seven points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Dunn chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Terance Mann suffered a fractured finger Tuesday, so Dunn could potentially have more minutes coming his way. Dunn has 12 starts to his name this season, posting averages of 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals in those games.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now