Kris Dunn News: Records seven points

Dunn chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Terance Mann suffered a fractured finger Tuesday, so Dunn could potentially have more minutes coming his way. Dunn has 12 starts to his name this season, posting averages of 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals in those games.