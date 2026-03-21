Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Retreats to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Dunn isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Dallas, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn will come off the bench again Saturday, as the Clippers deploy a first five of Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones, John Collins and Brook Lopez. Dunn is averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 23.3 minutes per game as a reserve this season.

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Dunn See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
39 days ago