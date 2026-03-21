Kris Dunn News: Retreats to bench
Dunn isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Dallas, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Dunn will come off the bench again Saturday, as the Clippers deploy a first five of Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones, John Collins and Brook Lopez. Dunn is averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 23.3 minutes per game as a reserve this season.
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