Kris Dunn News: Solid outing in blowout win Monday

Dunn recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 144-107 win over Utah.

Dunn reached the double-digit mark in points for the first time since Nov. 17, delivering an efficient outing from the field in the blowout win. The 30-year-old has struggled to produce on the offensive end over his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.8 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and only 23.1 percent from deep across 22.5 minutes per contest.